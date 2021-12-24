One dead in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting in north Carson City, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies went to the area of 20 College Parkway in midafternoon. They found one man dead.

Deputies took one man into custody. There was no further information about the incident.

The sheriff’s office said three was no threat to the community.

