Advertisement

Local woman wins Food Network challenge

By Josh Little
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Roberta Cota-Montgomery won the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge”.

‘I honestly did not think I had a chance. At all,” admitted Cota-Montgomery.

She beat out five other bakers from around the country, including two other finalists. The show was recorded in Tennessee back in June, but it just aired earlier this month.

“We had to keep it a secret for seven months,” exclaimed Cota-Montgomery.

Local baker wins Food Network Challenge
Local baker wins Food Network Challenge(kolo)

She was discovered thanks to her Instagram page, where she posts pictures of her creations. She opened the Sugared Squirrel back in 2017, after being urged on by her friends and family.

“Could you make some cookies for my birthday? Could you make some cookies for this baby shower,” explained Cota-Montgomery. “And so it started to kind of snowball.”

She now runs the business out of her own home in Gardnerville, and she’s usually booked out two months in advance.

“I have one oven. And I have about a 3x3 counter-space that I do all of these thousands of cookies a year on,” said Cota-Montgomery.

The win has gained her a lot of notoriety, and brought some national attention to her small Nevada town.

“I have people walking up to me at the grocery store and congratulating me, and I’m just not used to it. Sometimes I get kind of embarrassed,” admitted Cota-Montgomery. But it’s really cool. Everybody’s been so supportive.”

She plans to use the $10,000 prize to finally take a honeymoon with her husband, after twenty years of marriage.

You can find out more about the Sugared Squirrel by clicking on the link below.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Jeremy Michael Chatman
RPD arrests man for severely burning woman in northeast Reno

Latest News

Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa
66th Anniversary NORAD tracks Santa Claus
Washoe County Tier 2 Vaccination
WCHD marks one year since administering first COVID-19 vaccines
Janice Scandrett and her Norwegian Fjord Rose at their home in Smith Valley
Smith Valley woman and her unique horse head to Rose Bowl Parade
A home west of Pleasant Valley Road in Alpine County destroyed by the Tamarack Fire.
Alpine County seeks input on parks and recreation needs