Judge tosses challenge to Las Vegas school masking mandate

By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge has refused to block the mask mandate imposed by the school district for metro Las Vegas and dismissed a lawsuit filed by two students’ parents.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey on Wednesday ruled that the parents didn’t establish a viable legal basis for their lawsuit’s challenge to the Clark County School District’s mandate for students and staff.

The parents contended that the mandate violated their parental rights and that they were left out of the process in which the policies were adopted. The judge said the “perceived wrongs” cited by the challenge didn’t violate any constitutional rights.

