Alpine County seeks input on parks and recreation needs

ALPINE COUNTY, (KOLO) - Alpine County Community Development created a survey to solicit feedback regarding parks and recreational needs for Alpine County.

The Community Development Department is seeking input on potential projects and enhancements that will improve the recreational opportunities in Alpine County because of the significant impact the Tamarack Fire has had on our facilities, trails and amenities.

Click here to take an online survey.

You can also call 530-721-1339 and speak to an Alpine County representative that can assist you with completing the survey over the phone.

The survey deadline is Wednesday, January 5th 2022.

