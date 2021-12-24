Advertisement

66th Anniversary NORAD tracks Santa Claus

Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:51 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With some high-tech equipment and help from The North American Aerospace Defense Command, you and your family can track Santa Claus this Christmas Eve.

Today marks the 66th anniversary of NORAD updating the world on Santa’s whereabouts. Hundreds of NORAD volunteers will be answering calls throughout Christmas Eve. Anyone can call their operating center and ask any question or when Santa will be in their area.

Now the Reno area has experienced some weather this week, Captain Ted Essenfeld of the United States Navy shared their efforts when it comes to all kinds of conditions,

“As you can imagine our task here is to defend the North American continent no matter what the weather is no matter what the conditions are. So, it’s the same with Santa. Santa has been doing this for 16 centuries, so he’s probably seen every kind of weather there is. We have some pretty cool tools and techniques to keep an eye out on Santa too,” Captain Essenfeld said.

Now, it is advised by NORAD all children should be asleep by 9 p.m. for Santa to complete his job this holiday.

For more information and to track Mr. Claus, click here.

You can also reach their call center at 1-877-HI-NORAD (446-6723).

