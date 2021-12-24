12 Days of Gift Ideas: Gift Memberships and Season Passes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for a child that you can buy online and they can enjoy long after Christmas, you may want to consider a membership or season pass to their favorite place.

It may seem strange to think of water parks when winter just started, but 2022 Waterpark season passes are now on sale at Wild Island. Right now, it has limited quantities available at a special price for those ages 4 and older.

Find more information here: https://wildisland.com/

Roller Kingdom is also selling annual skate passes right now. Buy now and your recipients can start skating as early as the day after Christmas and the pass lasts through Christmas Eve of next year. Find more information here: https://www.rollerkingdom.org/

And if you’ve got a science lover to shop for, what about a membership to the Discovery museum? Its gift membership certificates allow your recipient to start their membership when they are ready. The certificates are redeemable for up to one year after the purchase date and the membership period doesn’t begin until the certificate is redeemed.

Find more information here: https://nvdm.org/visit/gift-admission-passes-memberships/purchase-gift-memberships/

