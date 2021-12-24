Advertisement

12 Days of Gift Ideas: Gift Memberships and Season Passes

discovery museum
discovery museum(none)
By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:08 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for a child that you can buy online and they can enjoy long after Christmas, you may want to consider a membership or season pass to their favorite place.

It may seem strange to think of water parks when winter just started, but 2022 Waterpark season passes are now on sale at Wild Island.  Right now, it has limited quantities available at a special price for those ages 4 and older.

Find more information here: https://wildisland.com/

Roller Kingdom is also selling annual skate passes right now. Buy now and your recipients can start skating as early as the day after Christmas and the pass lasts through Christmas Eve of next year.  Find more information here: https://www.rollerkingdom.org/

And if you’ve got a science lover to shop for, what about a membership to the Discovery museum?  Its gift membership certificates allow your recipient to start their membership when they are ready.  The certificates are redeemable for up to one year after the purchase date and the membership period doesn’t begin until the certificate is redeemed. 

Find more information here: https://nvdm.org/visit/gift-admission-passes-memberships/purchase-gift-memberships/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Jeremy Michael Chatman
RPD arrests man for severely burning woman in northeast Reno

Latest News

A home west of Pleasant Valley Road in Alpine County destroyed by the Tamarack Fire.
Alpine County seeks input on parks and recreation needs
Thanks to the William N. Pennington Foundation, almost $150-thousand worth of presents will be...
Washoe County foster families get free Christmas shopping spree
Washoe County Deputy Sheriff's badge
Sheriff’s Office Celebrates 160 years of service
Sandbags
Sandbags available as storms bring flooding threat