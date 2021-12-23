Advertisement

Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family

By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago woman is heartbroken after her lost golden retriever was adopted by another family. Now, she’s taking legal action in hopes of getting her dog back.

Karly Moran-West, 20, says she knew her golden retriever, Zeus, was a perfect match for her the moment she first saw him as a puppy.

“Zeus was very outgoing. He came straight up to me. He was playing with us, and I was like, ‘That is the one I want. He acts exactly like me,’” she said.

Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years until he got lost in January 2020. He was soon adopted by another family, something that Moran-West alleges happened due to violatations of Illinois law.(Source: Karly Moran-West, WBBM via CNN)

For six years, Moran-West cared for Zeus – until he escaped from the backyard of her father’s home in January 2020. The dog had his name and his owner’s cellphone number embroidered on his red collar, just in case.

But in a lawsuit, Moran-West alleges the Chicago Department of Animal Care and Control didn’t call her when its workers found Zeus shortly after he went missing. He was instead turned over to Fetching Tails, an animal rescue agency.

“I’m still blown away by the fact that there’s a dog with a collar, with a phone number, and nobody saw fit to call,” said Jonathan Rosen, Moran-West’s lawyer.

Zeus was adopted by another family. That family has since said they won’t return him to Moran-West.

Moran-West’s lawsuit argues the city and Fetching Tails violated Illinois law, which requires animal care agencies to make every effort to find owners of lost dogs.

Zeus’ name is on his animal control intake card, and Rosen argues if city workers had the dog’s name, surely they saw his owner’s phone number on his collar. The lawyer says Moran-West was lied to and told there was no phone number.

Moran-West is heartbroken over the incident. She says when she found out that Zeus had been adopted by another family, she cried for two weeks.

“You guys should have a heart and give me back my dog,” she said.

The 20-year-old wants to be a veterinarian. She hopes to be able to reunite lost dogs with their families as part of her work.

