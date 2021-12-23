Advertisement

Stuck in the snow emergency kit

By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Getting your car stuck in the snow is something many may face this winter season. In the case you are driving and get in a snow situation having an emergency kit can make a big difference.

With search and rescue teams responding to 11 calls of people stuck on back-country roads last winter, it is important to know what resources you have and what you should have in your car

Hasty Search and Rescue of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is a phone call away if you find yourself stuck. Make sure you have key items like a set of jumper cables, a utility tool kit, a flashlight, and extra batteries, reflective triangles, or anything to make your car more visible, a first aid kit, water, and high energy foods.

AJ Frabbeile with HASTY mentioned what to do if you get stuck,

“If you have the clothing to stay warm go ahead you can turn off your vehicle, but if you need to, flip it on just make sure you crack some windows and make sure the exhaust is clear that way carbon dioxide doesn’t build up in your vehicle, Frabbeile said.

Pack your emergency kit with a snow scraper, a set of warm clothes, and blankets, and cat litter to aid in tire traction. Stay with your car at all times and contact the search and rescue in the area you are in.

For more tips in case your car gets stuck in the snow, click here.

