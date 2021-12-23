Advertisement

Stormy weather means rainy, snowy California Christmas

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, light traffic makes...
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, light traffic makes its way in snowy conditions along Interstate 80 at Castle Peak, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021. Rain and snow showers fell on Northern California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas into next week, forecasters said. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:46 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Rain and snow showers are falling on Northern California in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and extend through Christmas.

Forecasters warn that holiday travel, especially through high passes, will be affected by multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

Winter storm warnings are scheduled to go into effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada as early as Wednesday afternoon or by Thursday morning and last through Sunday.

Chain requirements are already in effect on some stretches of routes through the Sierra. Rain so far has been light to moderate around the San Francisco Bay Area.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Desiree Neatho McCaskey
Regional crime team arrests woman in Reno on gun and drug charges

Latest News

Reno Therapy Dogs
Airport Therapy Dogs Calm Stressed Travelers
"Magi" greets travelers at Reno/Tahoe
Therapy dogs calm anxious travelers at Reno airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Summary Graphic
Nevada axes vaccine rule for prison staff, college students
The scene of Cessna 172 crash near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Auburn, Calif.
Pilot injured in crash into Auburn, Calif., home