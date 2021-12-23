Storm shuts down Rock Boulevard, Mt. Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The latest storm to hit northern Nevada is causing problems on area roadways. Heavy rainfall shut down Rock Boulevard near the I-80 overpass Thursday morning, which happens often during major storms.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Mt. Rose Highway is closed near Fairview Boulevard and Diamond Peak.

On Interstate 80, Cal Trans is reporting that eastbound traffic is being held at Nyack and Donner Summit. Drivers heading west are being turned around at the Nevada state line and Truckee.

