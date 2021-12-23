Advertisement

Storm shuts down Rock Boulevard, Mt. Rose Highway

Rock Blvd. was closed Thursday morning near the I-80 overpass due to flooding.
Rock Blvd. was closed Thursday morning near the I-80 overpass due to flooding.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The latest storm to hit northern Nevada is causing problems on area roadways. Heavy rainfall shut down Rock Boulevard near the I-80 overpass Thursday morning, which happens often during major storms.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Mt. Rose Highway is closed near Fairview Boulevard and Diamond Peak.

On Interstate 80, Cal Trans is reporting that eastbound traffic is being held at Nyack and Donner Summit. Drivers heading west are being turned around at the Nevada state line and Truckee.

Click here for the latest road conditions in Nevada.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Jeremy Michael Chatman
RPD arrests man for severely burning woman in northeast Reno

Latest News

Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
RTC bus at transit station.
RTC fixed-route service changing
Pyramid Way at Los Altos Parkway
Keeping pace with growth: Pyramid Way slated for widening
Repair work needed on the Mount Rose Highway.
Mt Rose Highway reopens after repairs