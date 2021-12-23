Advertisement

Pilot injured in crash into Auburn, Calif., home

The scene of Cessna 172 crash near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Auburn, Calif.
The scene of Cessna 172 crash near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Auburn, Calif.(Placer County Sheriffs Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Calif (KOLO) - A pilot was injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon when an airplane crashed into the roof of a home in northwest Auburn, Calif.

People were in the home in the 3000 block of Miracle Drive near the Auburn Municipal Airport, but they were not injured, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 3 p.m. and found a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into the roof. Only the pilot was on board.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection provided first aid to the pilot before transporting the pilot to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

