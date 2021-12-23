Advertisement

Parking law enforced in South Lake Tahoe

Parking in the left photo is the correct way, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said. The...
Parking in the left photo is the correct way, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said. The right photo shows the wrong way to park.(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reports parking laws will be heavily enforced during the holidays in residential areas by Heavenly Mountain Resort.

In the past week there have been many vehicles double-parked in streets and also blocking driveways and making roads impassable, the police department said Wednesday.

This can also be a safety concern if emergency vehicles need access.

On residential streets, including Keller Road, Regina Road, Needle Peak Road, Saddle Road and Wildwood Avenue, parking should be single-file along one side of the road.

Cars park diagonally along Ski Run Boulevard.

“Officers will issue citations to individuals that violate parking laws and vehicles will be towed if they are blocking access to roads or driveways,” police said.

