Advertisement

Nevada axes vaccine rule for prison staff, college students

Coronavirus Pandemic Summary Graphic
Coronavirus Pandemic Summary Graphic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday overruled two vaccination mandates passed as emergency measures by the state Board of Health earlier this year. The mandates failed to secure majority support in a committee that meets when the Legislature. The commission overturned a state Board of Health requirement that college students and state workers be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated students will no longer be prohibited from registering for classes in the spring. State officials said they would continue to encourage vaccines and planned to resubmit the regulations to the Legislative Commission next year. The commission’s vote comes as the Las Vegas area is reporting more cases than it has since the peak of last summer’s surge in August.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Desiree Neatho McCaskey
Regional crime team arrests woman in Reno on gun and drug charges

Latest News

The scene of Cessna 172 crash near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Auburn, Calif.
Pilot injured in crash into Auburn, Calif., home
Ashley Schindler of Sierra Sugar Company prepares cotton candy with a Christmas flair
Cotton Candy Christmas
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
In this April 9, 2021, file photo, traffic passes a grassy landscape on Green Valley Parkway in...
Drought-stricken Las Vegas proposes grass ban for new homes