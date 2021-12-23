Nevada axes vaccine rule for prison staff, college students

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday overruled two vaccination mandates passed as emergency measures by the state Board of Health earlier this year. The mandates failed to secure majority support in a committee that meets when the Legislature. The commission overturned a state Board of Health requirement that college students and state workers be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated students will no longer be prohibited from registering for classes in the spring. State officials said they would continue to encourage vaccines and planned to resubmit the regulations to the Legislative Commission next year. The commission’s vote comes as the Las Vegas area is reporting more cases than it has since the peak of last summer’s surge in August.

