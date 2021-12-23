Advertisement

Drought-stricken Las Vegas proposes grass ban for new homes

In this April 9, 2021, file photo, traffic passes a grassy landscape on Green Valley Parkway in...
In this April 9, 2021, file photo, traffic passes a grassy landscape on Green Valley Parkway in suburban Henderson, Nev. Water managers in the Las Vegas area have taken another step to curb the installation of thirsty decorative greenery and cultivate thrifty conservation efforts aimed at cutting water use amid ongoing drought in the Colorado River basin. Southern Nevada Water Authority votes on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, still have to be approved by local governments. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)(Ken Ritter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grassy yards would be banned at all new housing and commercial developments in the Las Vegas metro area as officials try to expand water use limitations and the region prepares for a hotter and drier future.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority passed resolutions on Monday to prohibit the yards and the use of evaporative cooling machines also known as swamp coolers at the new developments.

Swamp coolers are used by many people instead of traditional air conditioners, but use more water.

The moves build on current water use limitations in the Las Vegas region, which is undergoing strong growth. The new prohibitions must be approved by local governments.

