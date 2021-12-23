Advertisement

California prosecutors warn of surge in deadly DUI crashes

Police officers check drivers at a sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, Calif., on Dec. 16, 2011....
Police officers check drivers at a sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, Calif., on Dec. 16, 2011. Prosecutors in seven California counties said Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, that they are seeing a rapid rise in deadly DUI crashes in their jurisdictions just as people begin socializing for the holidays and planning New Year's Eve outings. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)(Lenny Ignelzi | AP)
By DON THOMPSON/Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors in seven California counties say they are seeing a rapid rise in deadly DUI crashes just as people begin socializing for the holidays and planning New Year’s Eve outings.

They largely blamed the coronavirus pandemic, with one prosecutor saying people are buying and drinking more alcohol.

Traffic fatalities jumped 15% statewide, comparing the most recent statistics for October to a year ago, though not all were linked to impaired driving. District attorneys in El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Placer, Sacramento, San Diego and Yolo counties took the unusual step of sounding the alarm Wednesday, days before Christmas.

California Highway Patrol figures show fatal crashes and victims increased steadily from 2018 through last year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Desiree Neatho McCaskey
Regional crime team arrests woman in Reno on gun and drug charges

Latest News

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, light traffic makes...
Stormy weather means rainy, snowy California Christmas
Reno Therapy Dogs
Airport Therapy Dogs Calm Stressed Travelers
"Magi" greets travelers at Reno/Tahoe
Therapy dogs calm anxious travelers at Reno airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Summary Graphic
Nevada axes vaccine rule for prison staff, college students