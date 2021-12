RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Wintry weather is in the forecast through Christmas weekend and into next week. Several feet of Sierra snow are likely, with the heaviest weather coming Thursday, Saturday, and Monday. Expect little or no break over the passes. Valleys will see wind and rain showers early, with snow levels following to valley floors by Christmas Eve. -Jeff