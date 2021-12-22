Wealthy TV producer pleads not guilty to child sex charges involving Nevada child

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A television producer has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with paying a Henderson, Nevada, woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in illegal sexual activity at a Ludlow ski house.

Forty-four-year-old John Griffin entered the plea in federal court in Burlington Wednesday and is being held pending trial.

In court documents, prosecutors described the Stamford, Connecticut resident as a wealthy man who “has tried to deceive, delete, and spend his way out of being held accountable.”

A motion for detention filed by prosecutors ahead of Wednesday’s arraignment says that in a Sept. 2, 2020 interview with FBI agents, Griffin said he met the 9-year-old’s mother on a sex-themed website.

He said he paid for the woman and her daughter to fly to Boston in July 2020. He picked them up at the airport and drove them to his Ludlow ski house. He admitted to witnessing the child perform sex acts with her mother.

Griffin’s Vermont attorney David Kirby declined comment on Wednesday. Griffin worked for CNN for eight years and the network said Wednesday that he had been fired.

