Advertisement

Wealthy TV producer pleads not guilty to child sex charges involving Nevada child

This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn....
This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn. Griffin, a television producer, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, to federal charges that included having a Henderson, Nevada, woman bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont where she engaged in unlawful sexual activity at a Ludlow ski house. (Vermont State Police via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A television producer has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with paying a Henderson, Nevada, woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in illegal sexual activity at a Ludlow ski house.

Forty-four-year-old John Griffin entered the plea in federal court in Burlington Wednesday and is being held pending trial.

In court documents, prosecutors described the Stamford, Connecticut resident as a wealthy man who “has tried to deceive, delete, and spend his way out of being held accountable.”

A motion for detention filed by prosecutors ahead of Wednesday’s arraignment says that in a Sept. 2, 2020 interview with FBI agents, Griffin said he met the 9-year-old’s mother on a sex-themed website.

He said he paid for the woman and her daughter to fly to Boston in July 2020. He picked them up at the airport and drove them to his Ludlow ski house. He admitted to witnessing the child perform sex acts with her mother.

Griffin’s Vermont attorney David Kirby declined comment on Wednesday. Griffin worked for CNN for eight years and the network said Wednesday that he had been fired.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
Desiree Neatho McCaskey
Regional crime team arrests woman in Reno on gun and drug charges

Latest News

Ashley Schindler of Sierra Sugar Company spins cotton candy
Cotton Candy Christmas
This week's pet at NHS is Birdie
Pet of the Week
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Dayton area
Investigators say they found methamphetamine on 43-year-old Aaron Kepler while doing a...
Sun Valley teacher arrested on drug charges, resisting arrest