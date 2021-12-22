Advertisement

Sun Valley teacher arrested on drug charges, resisting arrest

Investigators say they found methamphetamine on 43-year-old Aaron Kepler while doing a narcotics investigation.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley middle school teacher is facing drug charges after being arrested by detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU). Investigators say they found methamphetamine on 43-year-old Aaron Kepler while doing a narcotics investigation in the area of Mills Street and Wells Avenue on Tuesday. When officers tried to arrest Kepler, he allegedly fought back and tried to disarm a Reno Police officer. According to RPD, one detective and one officer were minorly injured.

Investigators say Kepler was also arrested on December 10 by Washoe County School District Police for a felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released 3 days later. Kepler is listed as an 8th grade teacher at Desert Skies Middle School in Sun Valley on the WCSD website. He now faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with the use of a firearm, and battery by a prisoner on a law enforcement officer following Tuesday’s arrest.

