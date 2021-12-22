Precautionary boil water notice issued for Dayton area

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Utilities Department is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for the Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton due to a water line break. The line reportedly broke around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. Homes in nearby areas are not affected by this precautionary boil water notice but may see discolored or cloudy water in their house due to the disruption of the system. Those residences should flush their system until the water is clear.

Utilities Department officials recommend boiling water for five minutes and then letting it cool before using or use bottled water. The notice will remain in effect until further notice. You can call the Utilities office at 246-6220 for details.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.