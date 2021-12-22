Advertisement

Pandemic protection for student veterans extended to June

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require the VA to pay veterans an additional year of education benefits under both GI Bills.(Master Sgt. William Wiseman | 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa A)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Student veterans, planning to do remote learning in Nevada and the rest of the country next semester, will continue to have access to their full Veterans Affairs (VA) housing stipends.

The Remote Act, introduced by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The legislation partly extends GI Bill Benefits, which cover all or some education costs, to veterans who were forced into online learning due to COVID-19.

“Traditionally, pre-pandemic, if you were learning remotely, you did not get 100 percent housing allowance, but because of the pandemic, we were trying to get people to shelter in place to stop the spread of it,” said Cortez Masto. “Many went remote learning to our universities and our colleges and we want to make sure they have the ability to get the full support.”

While most colleges resumed in-person classes, some schools have announced plans to start next semester remotely as the Omicron variant takes hold.

Extending the bill will ensure students who won’t be attending class in person receive 100% of their housing allowance.

“Some of our veterans who were actually learning remotely from UNLV, many of them said if they don’t get this extended, they were going to have to stop going to school and go back to work,” said Cortez Masto.

The amount of the housing stipend will depend on the location of the school.

The Remote Act will also extend remote learning waivers and simplify the VA verification process for tuition reimbursement.

COVID protections for student veterans will remain in effect until June first of next year.

