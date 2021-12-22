Advertisement

Holiday travel presents new issues for infrequent fliers

Central Wisconsin Airport will finish off 2021 with around 210 thousand passengers for the year...
Central Wisconsin Airport will finish off 2021 with around 210 thousand passengers for the year according to the airport director. Holiday travel is a big contributor.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:20 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The holiday travel rush is already in full swing at Reno/Tahoe International Airport. In the days ahead it will only get busier. Six to seven thousand arriving, a similar number departing.

Some in the crowd will be seasoned travelers, but holidays also bring out those who aren’t. Much of what follows is for their benefit, though others might hear a reminder or two. For instance, you’ll notice everyone is wearing a mask.

“Masks are required throughout the airport,” says Reno?Tahoe spokeswoman Stacey Sunday. “They’re also required to get through TSA and they are required on airplanes at this point.”

The part of the trip most of us dread most, the step most likely to trip us up is TSA security screening. If you haven’t flown out of Reno/Tahoe in awhile you’ll find a couple of changes. As you enter you’ll be asked for your driver’s license or passport instead of your boarding pass. It will be instantly checked against a national data base. Show up with a fake or altered ID and you won’t be flying. There’s new scanners to speed your carry-on baggage, but the rules concerning the contents remain the same: no sharp objects, liquids limited to travel size containers.

A couple of seasonal tips here. you are permitted to bring a wrapped present, but..... “It is strongly recommended to bring unwrapped gifts just in case TSA may need to do additional screening and would have to unwrap it,” advises Sunday. “That could create a longer delay in the screening process. “

Something you can’t plan for is that present you got on the trip. It may not be allowed to return with you.

“That’s a great point,’ says Sunday, “and a great thing to think about if you do have friends and family visiting you and you are going to give them something, I would keep those t-s-a rules in mind and check their website( tsa.com) on what you can and cannot bring.”

That’s about it. except the most important tip: “Give yourself enough time and make sure you arrive two hours before your flight.”

It also helps to pack a portion of patience and humor, something that helps ease any trip.

