Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire at Sparks condominium

Crews respond to fire at Silver State Condominiums early Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Silver State Condominiums early Wednesday morning.(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:19 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire crew and police officers are on the scene of an apartment fire in Sparks.

It started early Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m. Crews were called to Silver State Condominiums for a report of smoke coming from a second floor window.

KOLO 8 News Now has a team on scene.

This is a developing story.

Watch Good Morning Reno on KOLO 8 News Now from 4:30-7 a.m. for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
Desiree Neatho McCaskey
Regional crime team arrests woman in Reno on gun and drug charges

Latest News

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require...
Pandemic protection for student veterans extended to June
An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Approaching storm could bring chain requirements
Central Wisconsin Airport will finish off 2021 with around 210 thousand passengers for the year...
Holiday travel presents new issues for infrequent fliers
2006 Toyota RAV 4 undergoing repairs at CoAuto to eventually go to local Veteran.
CoAuto will hand car over to local Veteran December 30.