Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 26-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl, leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona charged Jacob Sullivan with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, KOLD reports.

Deputies said they were called in November to an urgent care clinic after the girl tested positive for the disease.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly told authorities Sullivan, an associate of the girl’s family, had assaulted her.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I am pleased with our detectives for making quick work of this suspect. I pray that the victim finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Sullivan was being held in the Pinal County Jail, and deputies said a judge ruled he was not eligible for bond based on the nature of the allegations.

Jail records indicate he is scheduled for arraignment next week.

