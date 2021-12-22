Approaching storm could bring chain requirements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The winter storm approaching Northern Nevada and the Sierra Nevada could bring chain requirements just in time for people to travel for Christmas.

Nevada and California have similar, but not identical, rules for chains.

Chains or Snow Tires Required: In Nevada, vehicles under 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight must have either chains or snow tires. Heavier vehicles must use chains. In California, the limit is 6,000 pounds.

Chains Required: In Nevada, chains are required on all vehicles except for four-wheel drives with mud-snow (M-S) tires. In California, Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives or all-wheel drives with snow tread tires. Those vehicles must carry chains.

Chains Mandatory: In California, chains are required on all vehicles without exception. Nevada does not use this condition.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Charles Caster warns that it’s important to make sure you find a safe place to install chains if a requirement is put in place.

“If you have a second person in the vehicle and you need to be putting cables or chains on, have a second person to watch your back, ok,” said Caster. “Make sure if you are going to be either in a chain up area or on a nice should, make sure you’re over as far as you can be, to protect yourself from on-coming traffic.”

Caster says if drivers don’t feel safe on the road, the best option may be to get off the highway and find a hotel and finish the trip once the storm has passed.

