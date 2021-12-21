WCSO deputies arrest man during home burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is in custody after being caught breaking into a home in Sun Valley. Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Rubens Court just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 after receiving reports of a suspicious person knocking on the doors of multiple homes.

When they arrived on scene, deputies noticed a backpack in front of a home on Renoir Drive. A man was then seen running out a side door of the home and jumping fences in the neighborhood. Deputies were able to catch up to the man, later identified as 47-year-old William Johnson, and take him into custody.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered three laptops, two tablets, and other stolen property in the backpack that Johnson was wearing. The electronics that were taken are reportedly valued at approximately $2,000.

Anyone with information about recent residential burglaries in the Highland Ranch neighborhood should call the Washoe County non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-WCSO, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

