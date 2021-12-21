RTC offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be adjusting its transit schedule for the upcoming holidays. On Christmas Eve, buses will run on a Sunday-level schedule and there will be no Regional Connector service to Carson City. Sunday-level service will also be offered on Christmas Day.

Buses will be operating on Sunday-level schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and there will be no Regional Connector service to Carson City on Friday, December 31.

RTC will be helping people get home safely on New Year’s Eve by offering free rides from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Keep in mind, not all locations are served by transit, so check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com to plan a trip.

