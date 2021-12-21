Advertisement

RTC offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be adjusting its transit...
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be adjusting its transit schedule for the upcoming holidays.(Regional Transportation Commission)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will be adjusting its transit schedule for the upcoming holidays. On Christmas Eve, buses will run on a Sunday-level schedule and there will be no Regional Connector service to Carson City. Sunday-level service will also be offered on Christmas Day.

Buses will be operating on Sunday-level schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and there will be no Regional Connector service to Carson City on Friday, December 31.

RTC will be helping people get home safely on New Year’s Eve by offering free rides from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Keep in mind, not all locations are served by transit, so check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com to plan a trip.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

ceramics classes
12 Days of Gift Ideas: Private or Group Classes
the colder months can impact your heart especially when partaking in outdoor activities
Keeping your heart healthy this winter
City of Reno launches public dashboard
Reno residents can track the city’s progress in reducing carbon emissions
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI