Advertisement

Reno residents can track the city’s progress in reducing carbon emissions

City of Reno launches public dashboard
City of Reno launches public dashboard(KOLO)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:54 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community can now follow along as the City of Reno works towards its sustainability goals.

“If it’s available to the public and they can see how we’re doing, it can help us do better,” said Suzanne Groneman, sustainability program manager at the city of Reno.

The city has launched a public portal, which monitors carbon emissions from city buildings, like fire stations, public utilities, meters, vehicles fleets, and more.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure so being able to see where the cost reduction and emissions reduction come in through this platform, we can make better decisions on how we use electricity, our fleet vehicle choices, whether or not we deploy additional solar, those types of things,” said Groneman.

The tracking dashboard was created in partnership with local startup Ledger8760. Their technology is not only able to identify the source of the emission but also the cost.

“Whether is something like using natural gas to heat the fire station rather than an electric heat pump or putting more rooftop solar on a site versus working onto a different solution is understanding where your emissions are coming from and what the cost of them are,” said Adam Kramer, CEO of Ledger8760. “Helping people see something they haven’t seen before, that’s the real blind spot Ledger is focused on helping organizations understand.”

The data available for residents and policy decision-makers is a simplified version of what the city has access to in real time, 24/7.

Reno has been using the portal for about five months, and according to city leaders, it has already identified usage patterns not helping reduce carbon emissions.

“In two sites we actually changed our rate structure and we’re changing how we’re charging vehicles at those sites,” said Groneman. “For example, one site where we have solar we are charging the vehicles during the day ‘cause that’s when the solar is producing so that makes the most sense for reducing your emissions profile, but because we have solar there we can also change the rate structure there to what we pay to the utility, to NV Energy and reduce the cost and reduce our carbon footprint at the same time.

The public dashboard will update every month.

To access it, go to: https://public.ledger8760.com/reno/

The city’s goal is to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2025.

According to Groneman, one of the city’s additional proposed projects includes, adding solar to the public safety center.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered

Latest News

Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI
Washoe County Sheriff Office K9 Jett
Calendar and mug sales help WCSO K9 Unit
According to doctors, the omicron variant has similar symptoms to the delta variant, including...
First Omicron case identified in Washoe County
Nevada faces Western Michigan at Detroit's Ford Field December 27 at 8 a.m.
Shorthanded Wolf Pack gets ready for Quick Lane Bowl