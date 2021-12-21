Advertisement

Reno Police say downtown crash likely DUI

Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20,...
Reno Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash at W. Sixth and West streets on the night of Dec. 20, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in downtown Reno Monday night sent 5 people to the hospital. Police say the driver of a Chrysler went through a stop sign just before 10:00 p.m. at W. Sixth and West streets, hitting a Jeep SUV.

Four people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

Officers say the driver of the Chrysler ran away from the crash and was caught about a block away. He was taken to the hospital evaluation and investigators say the expected him to face DUI charges.

W. Sixth Street was closed between Sierra and West streets while crews worked to clear the scene.

