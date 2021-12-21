First Omicron case identified in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tests gathered from those concerned they may have contracted the virus arrive in Washoe County by the thousands each day at the state health lab for analysis. Among them in the past few days, was one from a local man in his early 50′s who had been feeling some COVID-like symptoms.

“It came back positive,” says James English, the operations chief for the Washoe County Health District’s COVID response. “We did the investigation and the contact tracing and then today learned because of genetic sequencing takes a longer process than the original PCR that they they were the Omicron variant.”

The Omicron variant is already responsible for a majority of the new cases of COVID in the U-S. This was the third such case found in Nevada. English says it was only a matter of time before it was found here.

“The person had travel history and had traveled both domestically and internationally and our investigators and epidemiologic research believe it was contracted as part of that travel.”

The man is now reportedly feeling better, recovering and isolating at home. He was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.

“What it tells the rest of us is the vaccines do work,” says English. “They are not going to stop everyone from contracting the illness. This is a coronavirus. It continues to mutate and change. The vaccines are a little more static, but what the vaccines are demonstrating is that you can most likely quickly recover, stay out of the hospital and most importantly not die.”

