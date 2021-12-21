Advertisement

First Omicron case identified in Washoe County

According to doctors, the omicron variant has similar symptoms to the delta variant, including...
According to doctors, the omicron variant has similar symptoms to the delta variant, including body aches, cough, congestion, and fatigue.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tests gathered from those concerned they may have contracted the virus arrive in Washoe County by the thousands each day at the state health lab for analysis. Among them in the past few days, was one from a local man in his early 50′s who had been feeling some COVID-like symptoms.

“It came back positive,” says James English, the operations chief for the Washoe County Health District’s COVID response. “We did the investigation and the contact tracing and then today learned because of genetic sequencing takes a longer process than the original PCR that they they were the Omicron variant.”

The Omicron variant is already responsible for a majority of the new cases of COVID in the U-S. This was the third such case found in Nevada. English says it was only a matter of time before it was found here.

“The person had travel history and had traveled both domestically and internationally and our investigators and epidemiologic research believe it was contracted as part of that travel.”

The man is now reportedly feeling better, recovering and isolating at home. He was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.

“What it tells the rest of us is the vaccines do work,” says English. “They are not going to stop everyone from contracting the illness. This is a coronavirus. It continues to mutate and change. The vaccines are a little more static, but what the vaccines are demonstrating is that you can most likely quickly recover, stay out of the hospital and most importantly not die.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street in Reno.
One killed in East 4th St. hit-and-run; reward offered

Latest News

First Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in Washoe County
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says
Both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September at the end...
Expert warns of 'tsunami coming' for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise
After the incident, he was notified by United Airlines that he is banned from all their flights...
Man faces ban from United flights after using underwear as face mask