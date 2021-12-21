12 Days of Gift Ideas: Private or Group Classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re still searching for that perfect present, this could be the season to get that special person in your life the lesson they’ve always wanted to take.

For those who like to create things, a lesson in ceramics could be just the answer. The Wedge Ceramics Studio on Dickerson Road offers classes. All start with a raw ball of clay. You can even book private classes. No experience is necessary and all the materials are included. All you have to do is give the studio a call (775) 770-4770 or email them at info@thewedgeceramics.com to set it up. A lesson for two people last two hours and is $140.

“A lot of people who come in here have always wanted to try and for some reason, don’t pull the trigger and somebody gets them a gift and that is the catalyst to get them to come down here and do what they’ve always wanted to do,” says Sutter Stremmel, who runs The Wedge Ceramics Studio.

If you are shopping for someone who has always wanted to expand their skills in the kitchen, check out Nothing To It Culinary Center. It offers a variety of classes -- from fresh pasta making to artisan bread workshops. Classes and events are listed on their website at nothingtoit.com. Just give them a call at (775) 826-2628 if you want to sign up or purchase a gift card. Some of their most popular classes are for kids and teenagers.

