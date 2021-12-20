Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman suffered severe burns to her arms Saturday night in a fire that appears to have been intentionally set along U.S. 395 at the North McCarran Boulevard onramp, the Nevada State Police reported.

The woman was hospitalized due to the burns, state police said. It happened just before 10 p.m.

Other details about what burned or who may have set the fire were not immediately available.

The investigation is continuing.

The prior Saturday, a woman was severely burned after being set on fire in the Selmi Drive area. She was taken to the burn center at UC Davis.

