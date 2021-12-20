Advertisement

Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno

The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman suffered severe burns to her arms Saturday night in a fire that appears to have been intentionally set along U.S. 395 at the North McCarran Boulevard onramp, the Nevada State Police reported.

The woman was hospitalized due to the burns, state police said. It happened just before 10 p.m.

Other details about what burned or who may have set the fire were not immediately available.

The investigation is continuing.

The prior Saturday, a woman was severely burned after being set on fire in the Selmi Drive area. She was taken to the burn center at UC Davis.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

Event helped families whose kids go to Towles and Veterans elementary schools
VFW holds annual gift, meal giveaway event
Nevada State Police logo
State police seek Toyota in hit-and-run on I-80 in Sparks
Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families
Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Emaciated dogs found in Las Vegas apartment; breeder jailed