VFW holds annual gift, meal giveaway event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For decades the veterans at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9211 in Reno have been helping families enjoy the Christmas spirit.

Sunday was no different.

100 families came to the non-profit’s bunker for some holiday cheer.

“It is a great feeling knowing they don’t have to stress over a few gifts. They don’t have to stress over making a meal. Here is everything you need to have. Go have a great Christmas,” said Kenny Smith, a veteran who helped put on the free gift and meal giveaway event.

There were plenty of toys to go around. From sports equipment to action figures. Toys for Tots gave away 400 presents in the process.

Then came the food.

The staff at Sierra Gold Seafood loaned VFW a truck to keep butter, whipped cream, milk, and turkey cold.

“Parents cry because they’ve received something like this in a time of need,” said Towles Elementary School counselor, Claire Vernon. “It makes their holiday more special and meaningful at this time.”

Vernon and Sussan Bowser, with Veterans Elementary School, know just how hard times are for students there - the families featured at the VFW event.

The holiday giveaway showed people who are struggling there is support out there.

“Everything around us is so negative right now,” Bowser said. “This is just a different spin on what this world is like. There are great people in it - kind people in this world.”

The VFW picked students from the two schools because they’ve been featured in the past.

