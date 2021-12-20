RTC fixed-route service changing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is making changes to its schedule because of the ongoing labor shortage and dwindling ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from the transit company, all RTC fixed-route services will operate on what is currently defined as a Sunday-level schedule starting on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The change will be in effect seven days a week, with the exception of the RTC Regional Connector service to Carson City, which will operate Monday through Friday. Route 2S, 3CC, and 19 do not have a Sunday schedule and will no longer operate beginning January 8.

“We must respond to 21 months of a pandemic and an unrelenting labor-market shortage. These events, which are beyond our control, have forced us to reconsider how we provide this critical service,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “In order for the system to function properly, we must provide reliable service consistent with changed demand and a reduced workforce.”

Passengers are encouraged to visit rtcwashoe.com and review the Sunday-level schedules for route information.

