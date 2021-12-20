Advertisement

Revision Brewing, Make Your Momentum team up for food and clothing drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday, Revision Brewing Company is hosting a clothing and food donation drive.

They’ve partnered with Make Your Momentum- a local clothing brand.

Food donations can get you a dollar off a pint of beer. Or you can get discounts on MYM hoodies, t-shirts and hats by donating new or gently used clothing.

“Given the last couple of years, you know, I just think it’s really important to give back to your community,” Revision co-owner, Brittani Youngker said. “Even just the smallest amount, even if you don’t have anything just come by, have a beer, show your support. "

“It’s very rewarding to see people out there making that momentum and wearing some clothing,” Charles Kazemi, owner of Make Your Momentum, said. “I feel like when I can touch a life and get somebody to motivate themselves and inspire themselves to give life there all, I’ve done my part.”

Donations will be given to Safe Embrace and to the veteran’s non-profit Nation’s Finest.

The event is from 2-8 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Revision Brewing off Rock Blvd.

