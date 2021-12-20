Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program deadline approaches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families have the opportunity to get an account for a discounted enrollment fee until December 31. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program application only costs a penny and makes getting a higher education more accessible for Nevadans.

When you apply, you will receive $100 deposited into a Nevada-sponsored 529 college savings plan. This allows families to prepare for higher education.

Randy Brown, a contract holder of this program mentioned how saving early for his son’s college has made a difference,

“My son is the student body president at The University of Nevada, Reno and this program has ensured that my family is not going to have to worry or struggle and he isn’t going to have to worry or struggle about the financial aspect of college. It ensures that he’s going to come out of school without any debt,” Brown said.

When it comes to saving for college, many parents may pay as their child attends. Brown shared what risks this can present for families,

“Families who consider the “pay as you go” option are taking a risk for several reasons, you are taking a risk that you’ll be in a position to be able to pay as your student goes when that occurs. Second, you’re taking a risk that you’re going to be able to afford it at the time because as I mentioned tuition prices are increasing constantly,” Brown said.

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program is flexible and plan prices and options vary depending on the child’s needs and family’s financial situation.

Families will be able to apply for the program until April 15.

For more details on this college saving program, click here.

