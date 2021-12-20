Advertisement

Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program deadline approaches

Discounted Enrollment Fee ends dec. 31
Discounted Enrollment Fee ends dec. 31(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families have the opportunity to get an account for a discounted enrollment fee until December 31. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program application only costs a penny and makes getting a higher education more accessible for Nevadans.

When you apply, you will receive $100 deposited into a Nevada-sponsored 529 college savings plan. This allows families to prepare for higher education.

Randy Brown, a contract holder of this program mentioned how saving early for his son’s college has made a difference,

“My son is the student body president at The University of Nevada, Reno and this program has ensured that my family is not going to have to worry or struggle and he isn’t going to have to worry or struggle about the financial aspect of college. It ensures that he’s going to come out of school without any debt,” Brown said.

When it comes to saving for college, many parents may pay as their child attends. Brown shared what risks this can present for families,

“Families who consider the “pay as you go” option are taking a risk for several reasons, you are taking a risk that you’ll be in a position to be able to pay as your student goes when that occurs. Second, you’re taking a risk that you’re going to be able to afford it at the time because as I mentioned tuition prices are increasing constantly,” Brown said.

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program is flexible and plan prices and options vary depending on the child’s needs and family’s financial situation.

Families will be able to apply for the program until April 15.

For more details on this college saving program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks
The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395

Latest News

Event helped families whose kids go to Towles and Veterans elementary schools
VFW holds annual gift, meal giveaway event
Nevada State Police logo
State police seek Toyota in hit-and-run on I-80 in Sparks
The scene along U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard where a woman was severely burned.
Woman severely burned along U.S. 395 in Reno
Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families
Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families