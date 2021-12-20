Advertisement

Hundred of toys headed to local kids thanks to KOLO viewers

Hundred of toys sit in the KOLO 8 studio following viewer donations.
Hundred of toys sit in the KOLO 8 studio following viewer donations.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to our viewers hundreds of new toys are on their way to local kids!

Toys for Tots and the Marine Corp Reserve teamed up to make it happen, and today stopped by our studio to pick up roughly 500 new toys that will be given out this week.

Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Hall says he was amazed by the turnout.

“Our volunteers are thrilled, our sponsors are proud to be a part of it, it’s a very fulfilling moment for all of us,” he said.

The 500 toys will go to 250 local kids in need.

