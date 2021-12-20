Advertisement

First Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in Washoe County

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has made its way to Washoe County. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) confirmed the finding on Monday. According to county health officials, the person who tested positive is a fully vaccinated man in his 50s who was likely exposed during international and/or domestic air travel. He is reportedly recovering and isolating at home.

“As we mentioned before it was only a matter of time before we identified this variant in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer. “The best form of protection residents can take against all variants is getting fully vaccinated and receiving a booster. It is also imperative, especially now with the cold weather and holiday gatherings, that they continue taking safety precautions such as staying home and getting tested if they feel sick and wearing a mask indoors in public.”

The World Health Organization named Omicron and classified it as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021. This is the first case reported in Washoe County; the first case in Nevada was reported in Clark County.

