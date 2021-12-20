Calendar and mug sales help WCSO K9 Unit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Training with Washoe County K9 Unit takes the dogs up in the air in helicopters, as well as has their nose to the ground.

The dogs and their handlers work closely together to find guns that could be involved in a crime, or narcotics which could end up on our streets.

What is not well known, outfitting these dogs so they can do the job and stay safe does not come cheap. They need training, vests, goggles, special leashes and harnesses.

“To get a dog back here and working for the community it costs about $3,000 to $32,000,” says Lt. Brandon ZIrkle with the Washoe County K9 Unit.

Such funding does not come completely from the taxpayer.

With the help of the non-profit Washoe County K9 Partners, the K9 unit has come up with a way to help finance the program. Calendars feature the dogs and their handlers. And then every month this year a mug with a dog’s mug has been released for sale.

Right now, both mugs and calendars are available with every dime going to the dogs. In this case, it’s a good thing. Take for instance retrofitting vehicles with advanced sensors to alert the handler and others inside temperatures are too high for the dog in the back of the vehicle.

Soon K9 Ava, Titus, Jett, and Kyago will have two additional team members to work with; all possible with the purchase of calendars and mugs sold at local businesses.

For locations please go to: http://www.k9partners.org/

