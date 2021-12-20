Advertisement

12 days of gift ideas: Axe Throwing

By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s not too late to get your holiday shopping done -- especially if you’re looking for that unconventional gift that’s going to leave an impression. One gift that could really “throw” someone off is a gift certificate to one of our local axe throwing venues.

There are several in our area, including Reno Axe. The bar allows you to do just what its name implies. You can book a throwing session for a future date or purchase a gift card online.

There’s also Axe and Throw, which is located at the Outlets at Legends. Smashin’ Good Time in Sparks goes beyond axe throwing to offer the ultimate smash room experience. It could be just the place to relieve some of the stress of the holiday season.

