State police seek Toyota in hit-and-run on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 between Sparks Boulevard and East McCarran Boulevard.

They described the suspect vehicle as a white Toyota 4-Runner with a roof rack. It should have damage to the rear driver’s side area, the state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-687-0400 and ask for Trooper Graham.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.