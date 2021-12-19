Advertisement

State police seek Toyota in hit-and-run on I-80 in Sparks

Nevada State Police logo
Nevada State Police logo(Nevada Department of Public Safety)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 between Sparks Boulevard and East McCarran Boulevard.

They described the suspect vehicle as a white Toyota 4-Runner with a roof rack. It should have damage to the rear driver’s side area, the state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-687-0400 and ask for Trooper Graham.

