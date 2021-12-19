Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A tradition that spans nearly 90 years.

“(The Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basketball Project got) started by a Reno fireman and it started for people who couldn’t afford food,” said firefighter Jana Maas. “Firefighters also bought wood, and coal because during the depression people couldn’t afford to keep their houses warm.”

While things have gotten much better since the Great Depression of the 1930′s life still isn’t easy for many families in Northern Nevada.

Insert the Reno Fire Department.

Current and past firefighters have donated money and food so meals become one less struggle for those families. Boxes assembled by the firefighters have about $55 worth of food in them and contain more than just a Christmas dinner.

“Hopefully the food lasts a week or a few days,” said Maas. “We have eggs, bread, pasta, stuff for a few meals.”

Firefighters have built an estimated 200 baskets. Once everything is built the baskets are loaded into SUV’s and trucks to be delivered.

The Reno Fire Department works with places like the Children’s Cabinet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Washoe County School District to identify families who could use a hand.

“We care about the community that we serve,” said Maas. “It not only serves the Reno area but our baskets go as far as Sparks, Sun Valley, and Red Rock as well.”

