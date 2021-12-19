One killed in Fourth St. hit & run crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating a hit and run crash east of downtown Reno.

It happened at close to 6:30 p.m. on E. Fourth St. near Sage St.

RPD says a pedestrian was hit in the westbound lane near the Hiway 40 Motel and a white vehicle took off from the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

E. Fourth St. was closed between Sage and Threlkel for several hours following the crash.

