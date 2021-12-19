Advertisement

One killed in Fourth St. hit & run crash

A hit and run crash took place on E. Fourth St on Saturday evening.
A hit and run crash took place on E. Fourth St on Saturday evening.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating a hit and run crash east of downtown Reno.

It happened at close to 6:30 p.m. on E. Fourth St. near Sage St.

RPD says a pedestrian was hit in the westbound lane near the Hiway 40 Motel and a white vehicle took off from the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

E. Fourth St. was closed between Sage and Threlkel for several hours following the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395
Reno Police are investigating after a woman was found severely burned at an apartment complex...
Reno Police investigating after woman severely burned

Latest News

Cory's Landscaping is offering a season pass for snow shoveling services
Local lawn company offering snow removal services
Nevada State Police logo
State police seek Toyota in hit-and-run on I-80 in Sparks
Holiday tradition spans nearly 90 years
Reno Fire Department donates, builds, delivers meals to 200 families
Flashing lights graphic
Minden: Armed suspect in standoff, allegedly stabs deputy