Local lawn company offering snow removal services

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cory’s Lawn Service, a local landscaping company, is offering a plan to help people clear snow from their homes.

The service has been beneficial to seniors and retirees in the Somersett and Caughlin Ranch areas, where the lawn service operates during the winter.

“I’m in my 90′s and I can’t do that anymore and he takes care of it,” said Dick Hatch, one of Cory’s Customers. “He accommodates us when we have a need to have early doctor’s meetings. We let him know and he does his best to come and remove the snow so we don’t have to worry about it.”

The service works similar to a season pass at a ski resort. It starts in November and runs through April. Their are three tiers people can sign up for, with the lowest starting at $97.

“A premium plow, which will guarantee that it’s done by 8 a.m.,” said Cory Bettinghouse, owner of Cory’s Lawn Service. “A standard plow, where we guarantee it’s done by noon, or our Plow Me Last.”

You can learn more about Cory’s Lawn Service here.

