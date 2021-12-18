Advertisement

Wrong-way driver causes crashes that close westbound I-80 in Sparks

Wrong-way crash graphic
Wrong-way crash graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for about six hours Saturday in Sparks after a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles, the Nevada State Police said.

Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, who fled the scene of the crash near Sparks Boulevard.

A driver in a Dodge Ram pickup was going east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at about 2:08 a.m. when the driver hit a Toyota Tundra, causing the Tundra to roll, state police said.

The Dodge then rotated and struck a Nissan Rogue, making the Nissan overturn. The Nissan driver suffered major injuries and was still in surgery late Saturday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities search for the driver of the Dodge. Authorities have no description of the driver.

The lanes were fully reopened by about 8:20 a.m.

