Urban Roots closer to expanding its teaching capacity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots recently received two outdoor additions to its second street teaching farm.

Two red shipping containers will soon become the nonprofit’s kitchen and classroom.

Urban Roots, which looks to change the way communities eat and learn through gardening, started fundraising for this expansion in 2019.

“We have tracked the food before to food pantries and realized there is a missing component and we want to provide educational resources around these food items,” said Jenny Angius, director of development and communications at Urban Roots. “So, if an individual gets a delicious, healthy chard or lettuce, something new, they might be a little bit intimidated by it.”

The plan is to have kids and adults learn how to plant, tend, harvest, and then use the kitchen to prepare a healthy recipe.

“If we can encourage them to get a little bit creative in the kitchen, we can show them how simple it can be, it will be beneficial for their health and their long-term preventable health care approaches,” said Angius.

The modular will also have a restroom, allowing class sizes to expand to up to 90 students at a time.

“Next winter we’ll be able to do a winter camp, we haven’t been able to because we don’t have an indoor space,” said Angius.

The addition is also expected to bring new revenue from renting out the space.

“Urban Roots did cancel all of our in-person programs in 2020 and that really is our largest generating revenue-generating opportunity so, the team is all still furloughed,” said Angius.

The nonprofit says it is waiting on some city permits and plans to install the kitchen by spring of next year.

Urban Roots says it's close to reaching its fundraising goal

