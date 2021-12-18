Advertisement

Unemployment falls in Nevada, but remains 2nd highest in US

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The unemployment rate in Nevada remains among the highest in the United States as the pandemic continues to impede full economic recovery.

Unemployment has steadily decreased in Nevada since the height of the pandemic. But the state’s 6.8% unemployment rate remains the second-highest in the nation, after neighboring California.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it expected Nevada to continue to have one of the nation’s highest unemployment rates and a long road to recovery, especially as new variants affect economic activity and the labor force.

November 2021 employment figures
November 2021 employment figures(Nevada DETR)

