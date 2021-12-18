Unemployment falls in Nevada, but remains 2nd highest in US

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The unemployment rate in Nevada remains among the highest in the United States as the pandemic continues to impede full economic recovery.

Unemployment has steadily decreased in Nevada since the height of the pandemic. But the state’s 6.8% unemployment rate remains the second-highest in the nation, after neighboring California.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it expected Nevada to continue to have one of the nation’s highest unemployment rates and a long road to recovery, especially as new variants affect economic activity and the labor force.

As we near the end of the year, I am encouraged to see the ongoing growth in employment and declines in unemployment. Nevada has now recovered more jobs than at the same point in the Great Recession, another sign that Nevada’s economy is resilient and continues to come back. As we look to the new year, we will continue to focus on helping Nevada’s employers provide good jobs for Nevada families.