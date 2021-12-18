Advertisement

Stormy holiday week shaping up for California, Nevada

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a snow plower removes snow in...
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a snow plower removes snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)(Peter Morning | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for California and Nevada in the coming week and could create hazards for holiday travelers.

The National Weather Service says several waves of precipitation are forecast to move inland as a cold low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska deepens off the West Coast.

The timing of the precipitation is not certain but is likely to begin in the far north on Monday, become more widespread on Tuesday and extend through Southern California by the latter half of the week.

Forecasters say snow could begin to bring significant disruptions through the week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

