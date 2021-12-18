Advertisement

Nevada’s second omicron case found in Churchill County

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(Credit: KALB)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada’s second omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Churchill County.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory released a statement Friday reporting that a person in Churchill County had tested positive for the latest version of the virus.

“The individual, tested in Churchill County, is an unvaccinated female in her mid-40s and the case is still being investigated at this time,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

The first case was found in Clark County.

The state said vaccination is the best defense against the virus and urged eligible people to receive their initial shots or their booster shots.

More information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html.

