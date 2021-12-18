Advertisement

Nevada tribal women reflect on Lake Tahoe resort name change

A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called Squaw...
A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at what was then called Squaw Valley Ski Resort, July 9, 2020, in Olympic Valley, Calif. A new documentary produced by a former Sierra Nevada University student gives a voice to the women of the Washoe Tribe to explain why the word "squaw" is so offensive to them and why they're so pleased that the Lake Tahoe ski resort that carried the name for more than a half century now has a new one. It announced in August 2020 it was launching an effort to find a new name and sought input from the local tribe during a yearlong planning process before formally switching to Palisades Tahoe in September of this year. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)(Haven Daley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) - Women of Nevada’s Washoe Tribe have long fought against the word “squaw,” a racist slur that for more than half a century was part of the name of a famous Sierra ski resort.

The resort north of Tahoe City, California, was called Squaw Valley long before it became famous for hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics.

It formally switched its name to Palisades Tahoe in September.

Leaders of the Washoe Tribe say Tahoe is a sacred place and they hope it raises awareness about past injustices of other Native Americans. An eight-minute documentary, “Walking With My Sisters,” shows the women discussing the milestone and what the land means to them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Person injured in south Reno during Saturday shooting still in critical condition
School closures
Winter storm forces school closures and delays
David Houston
Reno attorney David Houston has died
A Coleville HS bus was involved in a crash on US 395 in California.
School bus driver blamed for crash on US 395
Reno Police are investigating after a woman was found severely burned at an apartment complex...
Reno Police investigating after woman severely burned

Latest News

In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a bud tender prepares marijuana for a customer at Med Men a...
California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse
Last month the nonprofit received two shipping containers, which will be used as a classroom,...
Urban Roots closer to expanding its teaching capacity
Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner (1) drops back to pass as Utah State linebacker Tyson...
LA Bowl features Kimmel, Oregon State and Utah State
Source: AP Images
Unemployment falls in Nevada, but remains 2nd highest in US