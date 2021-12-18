Nevada prisons chief would halt execution over complications

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada prisons chief who will be responsible for carrying out the state’s first execution by lethal injection in more than 15 year if the courts allow it to proceed assured a federal judge he would halt the procedure if there were any complications.

Corrections Department Director Charles Daniels said Friday he is “going to err on the side of caution.”

His testimony came as lawyers for convicted inmate Zane Michael Floyd try to prove the state’s plan for a never-before-used combination of drugs would subject Floyd to an agonizingly cruel and inhumane death. No date has been set for a possible execution.

